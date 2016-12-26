Amazon introduces new private food label, Wickedly Prime

Amazon.com, the US-based e-commerce behemoth is continuing its push into the private label business with the launch of its newest food label, Wickedly Prime.

Wickedly Prime is the first brand since the debut of Amazon Elements two years ago to make its affiliation with Amazon known.

The new Wickedly Prime brand, as the name implies, is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and targets the “foodie” crowd with offerings similar to what you might find at a Trader Joe’s. This includes Amazon’s own line of snacks, like popcorn, tortilla chips, and soft shell almonds, available in a variety of flavors.

Amazon’s other private labels are Happy Belly and Mama Bear – the former handles basics like nuts, tea, and cooking oils while the latter sells baby products. There is also Presto! detergents and Buttoned Down, which sells formal dress shirts for men.