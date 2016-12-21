Toonz Retail set open 10 new stores this month, may invest Rs 5 crore

Toonz Retail, a one-stop-shop for all the needs of kids from 0-12 years of age, announced the launch of 10 stores in December 2016, further expanding its retail portfolio of 100+ stores.

“We will be investing Rs 5 crore including company and franchise for launching these stores. We have already launched stores in Bhavnagar, Gwalior, Jaipur, and Borivali in this month and within couple of weeks we are launching stores in Davangere, Bangalore, Nashik, Jabalpur, Hubli and Akola. Apart from smaller towns spread across the country, our focus is on eastern and western region,” said CEO & MD, Toonz Retail, Sharad Venkta.

He said Toonz is going to invest around Rs 15 lakh per store and the store size would be greater than 1,000 sq. ft.

“The store size depends on market-to-market but mostly, all stores will be greater than 1000 sq. ft. in size. The typical investment (including company and franchise) for one store goes up to approximately Rs 50 lakh which includes, fit-out costs, merchandise, marketing etc.,” said Sharad Venkta.



Toonz is also launching a new collections of its home brands Wowmom, Superyoung and Superyoung Celebration for the winter and party season.

Toonz brands are available in countries including Nepal, Mauritius, GCC countries, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea and are also sold on portals including Flipkart, Snapdeal, Jabong, Firstcry, Paytm, Amazon amongst others.