Anita Dongre opens flagship store in Delhi

Fashion designer Anita Dongre has opened her flagship store in the capital.

The Anita Dongre flagship store was launched in Mehrauli last week.

“It is our largest couture space ever. While planning the interiors and the decor of the new store, I was sure I wanted the space to showcase various crafts of India,” Dongre said in a statement.

“It is the ideal shopping destination for brides, keeping luxury and comfort in mind. A bride and her family can spend hours here planning their wedding wear. We’ve also added some recreational space in the men’s sections for those lengthy shopping hours,” she added.