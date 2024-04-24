Reid & Taylor is now at Ghatkopar, Mumbai

The CEO had announced in his earlier LinkedIn post that the brand plans to open 7 stores in Mumbai within a month

New Delhi: Mumbai-based textile manufacturer Reid & Taylor Apparel has opened its 2nd store at Vallabagh Lane, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, a social media post by a top company executive said on Tuesday.

“Today we opened our 2nd store at Vallabagh Lane , Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Mr JD Barman, Director, Textiles Commitee, Ministry of Textiles graced the occasion. The journey of Reid & Taylor Apparel continues…..Thank you team.,” said Subrata Siddhanta, CEO, Apparel & Retail Reid & Taylor in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store.

The CEO had announced in his earlier LinkedIn post that the brand plans to open 7 stores in Mumbai within a month. As per an earlier report by IndiaRetailing, the brand previously opened its store at Borivali in Mumbai.

Reid & Taylor entered India in 1988, with a state-of-the-art mill at Mysore, Karnataka. The brand offers premium suiting and shirting options ranging from formal to casual wear for the male segment, according to the brand’s LinkedIn profile