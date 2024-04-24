Register Now
PayU gets RBI's in-principle nod to operate as payment aggregator

Credit:File
PayU can now onboard new merchants to provide them digital payment services

New Delhi: Fintech firm PayU has received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank to operate as a payment aggregator, the company said on Wednesday.

In January 2023, RBI had returned applications of Prosus Group firm PayU and asked it to resubmit them within 120 days.

With in-principle approval in place, PayU can now onboard new merchants to provide them digital payment services.

“This license is pivotal in our mission to establish a globally renowned digital payment infrastructure rooted in India. Aligned with the government’s Digital India initiative and the RBI’s forward-thinking regulations, we are dedicated to driving digitisation and financial inclusion, particularly for small merchants,” said Anirban Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PayU.

