Croma opens another door at Kolkata

New Delhi: Mumbai-based large format retailer Croma has opened another store in Kolkata, a social media post by a top industry executive said on Wednesday.

“Another Great looking store of Croma has opened in Kolkata! Many congratulations to Croma team, great team work!” said Anand Dutta, Associate Executive Director at CBRE in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store.

Croma opened 149 stores in 50 new cities and 13 Apple–only stores earlier this year, as per an earlier report by indiaretailing.

Founded in 2006, Croma offers 23,000+ products across 532 brands through 490 stores spread across 174 major cities of India, according to the brand’s website.

Croma is a brand of Infiniti Retail Ltd., part of the Tata Group, the website added. It specialises in digital gadgets and home electronics offering products like mobile phones, televisions, laptops, headphones, refrigerators, home theatres, soundbars, and air conditioners to name a few. Its products are also available online at www.croma.com and through the Tata Neu App.