PizzaExpress appoints Krunal Chahwala as CEO

Indiaretailing Bureau
Krunal Chahwala, CEO, PizzaExpress; Source: LinkedIn
Prior to joining PizzaExpress, Chahwala held leadership roles at Devyani International and Yum! Brands, spearheading operations for KFC and Pizza Hut

Bengaluru:  British multinational pizza restaurant chain PizzaExpress appoints Krunal Chahwala as its chief executive officer, according to a social media post by its Indian operator Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd.

“Gourmet Investments is excited to announce the new appointment of Krunal Chahwala as brand chief executive officer- PizzaExpress. Congratulations and welcome to the team,” the company wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Chahwala has over 18 years of expertise in operations, marketing strategy, and digital transformation management.

With a rich history in leadership roles within the restaurant and service sectors, he has made contributions at Devyani International and Yum! Brands, spearheading operations for KFC and Pizza Hut.

Gourmet Investments was founded in 2012  as a part of the Bharti Group. The company boasts a  host of international brands like PizzaExpress, Chili’s, Ministry of Crab and P.F. Chang’s. Presently, it operates over 35 restaurants in India across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

PizzaExpress entered India in 2012 by opening its first restaurant in Mumbai.  Today, it has over 16 outlets in India across cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida.

