LoveChild by Masaba joins forces with Shoppers Stop Beauty

LoveChild launched latest its shop-in-shop at Shoppers Stop, R City Mall, Ghatkopar

Bengaluru: Beauty brand LoveChild by Indian fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta has joined forces with department store chain Shoppers Stop, the companies said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

As part of the partnership, LoveChild launched its shop-in-shop at Shoppers Stop, R City Mall, Ghatkopar. In addition, its beauty products will be available on the Shoppers Stop Beauty online store.

“We are thrilled to launch the LoveChild kiosk at Shoppers Stop and proud to serve as their offline retail partner. This partnership with LoveChild by Masaba exemplifies our commitment to offering customers cutting-edge and premium beauty products at Shoppers Stop,” said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer Beauty at Shoppers Stop.

LoveChild entered offline retailing in February this year, with the launch of two brand kiosks in Mumbai and Delhi.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey alongside Shoppers Stop. Through our Shop-in-Shop and Online Retail at Shoppers Stop, we aim to empower consumers to embrace homegrown beauty brands that offer powerful formulations and solutions where skincare meets beauty,” said Gupta.

The brand will be opening more kiosks in the coming months across other cities.

Gupta’s fashion and lifestyle brand House of Masaba launched its own makeup line Lovechild in August 2022 with a dedicated e-commerce store offering lipsticks, lip glosses, and nail polishes in a range of bright shades.

LoveChild is currently owned by Aditya Birla Group under the House of Masaba franchise. The company forged a strategic partnership with The Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) in January 2022, resulting in ABFRL holding a 51% stake in the venture. The partnership was aimed at facilitating ABFRL’s venture into the beauty and personal care market in India.

The concept of House of Masaba was introduced in 2009. The brand has a total of 15 stores across India out of which four are situated in Delhi, four in Mumbai, two in Bengaluru and one each in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Kolkata and Ludhiana.