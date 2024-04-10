Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsPayments

Simpl targets 100 million checkouts on Zepto by 2026

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
49
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Simpl also aims to expand the online khata experience on Zepto Pass which is a loyalty program from the company

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based one-tap checkout network Simpl aims to increase its checkouts on quick commerce company Zepto to 100 million by 2026, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

Simpl aims to achieve this through the integration of its industry-first instant checkout on Zepto Pass to enhance the experience for millions of customers across the country, the release added.

Launched on February 29th, Zepto Pass is a loyalty program from Zepto in partnership with Simpl.

“The partnership between Zepto and Simpl is synergetic to the core which is making consumers’ lives simpler through a unique combination of a khata for online grocery purchases with one-tap checkout and 10-minute deliveries,” said Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Zepto.

The initiative is built on the premise of an offline kirana store experience for consumers where they can access their needs seamlessly and clear all their bills at once.

Commenting on the expansion of the partnership, Nitya Sharma, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Simpl said, “As a long-standing partner of Zepto, we have been one of the preferred checkout solutions for millions of their customers and are delighted to further enhance this khata experience on their recently launched Zepto Pass.” “This combination of quick commerce’s fastest deliveries with online khata will bring enhanced convenience to customers while attracting more customers into the quick commerce fold.”

Simpl partnered with Zepto in January 2022 and has witnessed over 13 million checkouts to date, the release added.

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITIndiaretailing Bureau -

Acer reaches 200 store milestone in India

Acer’s 200 store is located at the DLF Mall of India, Noida New Delhi: Taiwan-based laptop and personal computer brand Acer...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.