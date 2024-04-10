Simpl targets 100 million checkouts on Zepto by 2026

Simpl also aims to expand the online khata experience on Zepto Pass which is a loyalty program from the company

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based one-tap checkout network Simpl aims to increase its checkouts on quick commerce company Zepto to 100 million by 2026, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

Simpl aims to achieve this through the integration of its industry-first instant checkout on Zepto Pass to enhance the experience for millions of customers across the country, the release added.

Launched on February 29th, Zepto Pass is a loyalty program from Zepto in partnership with Simpl.

“The partnership between Zepto and Simpl is synergetic to the core which is making consumers’ lives simpler through a unique combination of a khata for online grocery purchases with one-tap checkout and 10-minute deliveries,” said Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Zepto.

The initiative is built on the premise of an offline kirana store experience for consumers where they can access their needs seamlessly and clear all their bills at once.

Commenting on the expansion of the partnership, Nitya Sharma, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Simpl said, “As a long-standing partner of Zepto, we have been one of the preferred checkout solutions for millions of their customers and are delighted to further enhance this khata experience on their recently launched Zepto Pass.” “This combination of quick commerce’s fastest deliveries with online khata will bring enhanced convenience to customers while attracting more customers into the quick commerce fold.”

Simpl partnered with Zepto in January 2022 and has witnessed over 13 million checkouts to date, the release added.