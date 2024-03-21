McDonald’s opens drive-thru in Ahmedabad

The new outlet is located on SP Ring Road and is spread across 3510 sq. ft. of real estate

Bengaluru: US-based fast-food chain McDonald’s has launched its first stand-alone drive-through store in Ahmedabad, a company official wrote on social media. The outlet is located at Zundal-Vaishnodevi Circle Road on SP Ring Road, Ahmedabad.

“Happy to announce the launch of Ahmedabad’s first free-standing drive-thru McDonald’s at Zundal- Vaishnodevi Circle Road on SP ring road Ahmedabad,” Gaurav Singh Panwar, deputy manager – real estate at McDonald’s India said in a LinkedIn post, while sharing images of the new store.

Spread over 3,510 sq. ft. of real estate, the outlet also has McCafe (cafe chain owned by McDonald’s) and McDelivery.

“This launch not only showcases McDonald’s commitment to serving our customers better but also contributes to the growth and development of Ahmedabad’s real estate sector. The drive-thru model offers a unique dining experience that is bound to increase footfall and create a dynamic environment for businesses in the area,” added Panwar.

Drive-thru restaurants of McDonald’s boast features such as a digital order display, instant order in 120 seconds and self-ordering kiosks (SOK).

In India, the first McDonald’s drive-thru was opened in 2001 at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.

The QSR-chain is remaining committed to building drive-thru destination stores across all city suburbs and national highways, with 30-35% of new stores in the next 4-5 years likely to be drive-thrus, according to a previous press release.

Hardcastle Restaurants, a subsidiary of Westlife Foodworld Ltd., owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants across West and South India. It has a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA and has been the custodian of the brand since 1996.

The company operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive-thrus, 24/7, McDelivery, McBreakfast and dessert kiosks.

McDonald’s operates over 361 restaurants across 58 cities in West and South India as of June 2023.