Patanjali Ayurved partners with payments platform Ongo

The partnership aims to introduce a co-branded prepaid card that can be used at all Patanjali stores

New Delhi: Haridwar-based multinational conglomerate Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. has partnered with New Delhi-based digital payments brand Ongo to launch open-loop co-branded prepaid cards, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

An open-loop prepaid card is a card with a network logo on it. These prepaid cards can be accepted on any device on the Rupay network pan India, the release added.

“We are delighted to provide an elevated shopping experience to our esteemed clientele by introducing the open-loop co-branded cards in collaboration with Ongo. With Patanjali-Ongo cards, our valued customers will gain access to exclusive benefits spanning a diverse range of Patanjali’s products and services across Patanjali stores,” said Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder and managing director, of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Patanjali-Ongo co-branded card users will earn rewards for purchasing Patanjali products through these cards. Additionally, they can use these cards for various other payments including shopping, dining, fueling and e-commerce. Furthermore, this card comes with a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) feature which allows users to seamlessly use transit services such as NCMC-enabled Metro, Buses, Toll and Parking across the country.

Enrollment for this can be done by customers via registration on the Ongo app available on the Play Store and App Store or by visiting the nearest Patanjali stores.

“We are thrilled to partner with Patanjali Ayurved, the country’s leading conglomerate to introduce open-loop cobranded prepaid cards on our Ongo platform. Through this partnership, we aim to provide unparalleled convenience to Patanjali’s extensive customer base, ensuring every transaction is enriched with seamless efficiency and ease,” said Ravi B Goyal, Chairman & MD.