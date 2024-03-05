The Face Shop announces Khushi Kapoor as face of the brand

The company eyes Kapoor’s Gen Z appeal and popularity among young audiences

New Delhi: Seoul-based skincare and cosmetics company The Face Shop has announced Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor as the first-ever face of the brand in India, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“I am honoured and thrilled to be chosen as the face of The Face Shop. As an actor, skincare is an essential part of my daily routine, with long hours on set, coupled with shoots and meetings, I always seek out extra hydration and nourishment to my skin,” said Khushi Kapoor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Khushi Kapoor to The Face Shop family,” said a spokesperson at The Face Shop.

Established almost two decades ago, The Face Shop has over 3000 stores in 35 countries. In India, the brand has a presence in both offline and online channels with its own D2C websites and E-commerce platforms. The company sells its product in more than 60 Nykaa stores according to the details from its official website.