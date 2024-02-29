Register Now
Fashion & Lifestyle

Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons opens new SIS in Shoppers Stop, Latur, Hyderabad

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The new launches bring Gargi’s silver fashion jewellery to consumers in the Deccan region

New Delhi: Fashion jewellery brand Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons launched its new shop-in-shops (SIS) at the Shoppers Stop outlets in Latur and Hyderabad, a release said on Wednesday.

The new launches bring Gargi’s silver fashion jewellery to consumers in the Deccan region, especially in the metropolitan city of Hyderabad and its neighbourhood.

Established in December 2021, Gargi ended on a high by delivering more than 1700% returns to its investors in the stock market in 2023. The company has already surpassed its annual projections despite much time left in the last quarter of FY’24.

“We aim to continue unveiling new points of sale as a part of our commitment to reaching more customers and providing them with our distinctive, high-quality jewellery pieces. We welcome the people of Latur, Hyderabad, and nearby regions to explore our offerings, and we will soon be strategically launching more such stores in various territories,” said Aditya Modak, Co-founder of Gargi by PNGS.

With the launch of the new stores, the company is now present in 16 Shop-in-Shop stores of Shoppers’ Stop outlets across Mumbai, Nashik, Latur, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, five exclusive stores in Pune, and two franchise outlets, which include the Nashik franchise outlet and one franchise outlet in Vashi (Mumbai).

