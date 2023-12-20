Fashion brand Kalki identifies 4 potential markets for 2024 expansion plan

The brand aims to achieve 18 crore in revenue with the latest store in Surat, that was launched on December 18, 2023

New Delhi: Ethnic wear fashion brand Kalki has laid out plans for expansion in 2024, for which it has identified Hyderabad, Punjab, Lucknow and Indore as 4 potential markets. The Mumbai-based brand currently has stores in Surat, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, which are spread over 3,5000 square feet of retail space in the country.

The brand aims to achieve 18 crore in revenue with the latest store in Surat, that was launched on December 18, 2023.

It also aims to leverage offerings on a global scale and has organized limited-period pop-up stores in the US, Thailand, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada.

It also focuses on personalization and tailoring offerings to meet individual requirements for various occasions, festive and wedding styles to manage inventory more effectively.

Nishit Gupta, Director and Co-founder, Kalki, said, “We aim to set enduring trends, consistently offering a blend of traditional and contemporary style that resonates with diverse global audiences. Fueled by innovation and a commitment to quality craftsmanship, we aspire to be recognized as a go-to destination for those seeking timeless, yet modern, ethnic fashion.”