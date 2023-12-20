Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Fashion brand Kalki identifies 4 potential markets for 2024 expansion plan

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
10
0
Kalki Store, Surat
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand aims to achieve 18 crore in revenue with the latest store in Surat, that was launched on December 18, 2023

New Delhi: Ethnic wear fashion brand Kalki has laid out plans for expansion in 2024, for which it has identified Hyderabad, Punjab, Lucknow and Indore as 4 potential markets. The Mumbai-based brand currently has stores in Surat, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai, which are spread over 3,5000 square feet of retail space in the country.

The brand aims to achieve 18 crore in revenue with the latest store in Surat, that was launched on December 18, 2023.

It also aims to leverage offerings on a global scale and has organized limited-period pop-up stores in the US, Thailand, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada.

It also focuses on personalization and tailoring offerings to meet individual requirements for various occasions, festive and wedding styles to manage inventory more effectively.

Nishit Gupta, Director and Co-founder, Kalki, said, “We aim to set enduring trends, consistently offering a blend of traditional and contemporary style that resonates with diverse global audiences. Fueled by innovation and a commitment to quality craftsmanship, we aspire to be recognized as a go-to destination for those seeking timeless, yet modern, ethnic fashion.”

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

DOMS Industries makes market debut, shares surge 68%

The DOMS Industries stock listed at Rs 1,400 on both BSE and NSE, reflecting a jump of 77.21% from...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In