Mental health start-up Evolve raises Rs2.5 crore in a funding round

By Indiaretailing Bureau
18
0
Founders Rohan Arora (left) and Anshul Kamath
IAN investor Niraj Saran led the funding round on behalf of Indian Angel Network and will join the company board post-investment

New Delhi: Mental health start-up Evolve on Tuesday announced that it has raised Rs2.5 crore in a funding round led by Indian Angel Network. The round also saw the participation of Rajesh Ranavat, Executive Director, Fung Strategic Holdings, and other strategic angels.

IAN investor Niraj Saran led the funding round on behalf of Indian Angel Network and will join the company board post-investment.

“We are excited to welcome a new set of investors who share our passion for making mental health care personalized, affordable, and inclusive,” said Anshul Kamath, founder of Evolve.

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of IAN, said, “This investment is a collective commitment to addressing a crucial gap in mental health care, setting a benchmark for future ventures. We believe this funding will enable Evolve to deepen offerings and extend influence to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.”

Co-founded by Anshul Kamath and Rohan Arora in 2020, Evolve has over 6,00,000 users globally and was awarded the Best App for Personal Growth in 2021 by Google Play. The start-up has a specific focus on the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I am looking forward to being an active ally and supporting Evolve along their journey in truly making a difference,” said Niraj Saran, the lead investor and a Silicon Valley-based technology and business leader.

