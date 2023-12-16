Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & BeverageFood ServiceIn Focus

Coffee Culture: Consciousness Growth

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
25
0
Gaurav Narang, Founder, Coffee Culture
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

How homegrown quick service restaurant chain Coffee Culture is brewing success with a strategic and eco-friendly approach

Launched in 2004, with a flagship store in Surat, Coffee Culture today has 30 outlets in 22 cities. The brand has a strong presence in the western region, mainly in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The brand aims to open 20-25 more outlets in the year, out of which 7-8 are under fit-outs currently.

Concept & Store Size
Typically, Coffee Culture lounges are about 2,000 sq. ft. to 3,000 sq. ft. in size. They are themed around local culture and reflect distinctive regional personalities and vibes to connect with consumers in a particular locale. “Our concept is around serving great coffees with food, which is made right there. We were one of the first in 2004 to start a cafe kitchen from scratch. This is what Coffee Culture is all about,” said Gaurav Narang, Founder, Coffee Culture speaking about the brand at India Food Forum 2023.

Location Strategy
Coffee Culture is primarily a high street café, states Narang. “Of course, we also have smaller outlets for brand visibility in malls, but it’s in the brand’s DNA to build highstreet outlets,” he added further.

Coffee Blends & Pricing
Coffee Culture uses 100% Arabica beans, which come from Chikmagalur in Karnataka. There is a consistent blend for Espresso and for the manual brews, the brand uses six seasonal coffee beans in rotation. The coffee-making machines are imported from Italy.
“As far as the pricing is concerned, we sell a Cappuccino for Rs 180. So, we are neither very expensive nor very cheap. We are somewhere in the middle,” added Narang.

Tech Implemented
The brand uses a cloud-based point of sale (POS) system for its operations. “We also use a mobile app for our loyalty programme. We are in the process of implementing tools that would add expediency to the operations and auditing. We are making sure that all the checkpoints and feedback are digitised,” explained Narang.

Sustainability
Being an eco-friendly brand, takeaway coffee cups are made out of bamboo and glass fibre. “We have recycled the entire thing and made an organic-looking cup which helps in adding to the sustainability quotient,” Narang explained.

Growth Rate
The brand has increased its profit by 15% over last year. “This financial year is turning out well because the markets have opened, and people are travelling and going out. The demand which was suppressed for the last one-and-a-half years has surged and we are looking forward to more,” concluded Narang.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Bestseller India opened over 400 stores in 2023

The fast-fashion retailer has opened 89 brand stores and 331 shop-in-shops in the country this year with the north...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In