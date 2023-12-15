Google News
Actyv.ai appoints Benny Abraham as managing director India and South Asia

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Bengaluru: Software as a service (SaaS) company Actyv.ai has elevated Benny Abraham to the position of managing director India and South Asia, the company said in a press release on Friday.

In his new role, Abraham will be responsible to drive the business growth strategies, drive robust and lasting client engagements, oversee operations of the company in India, as well as the South Asia region.

“Benny’s appointment as managing director India and South Asia is a testament to his dedication and leadership within our organization. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry make him the ideal choice to lead our business strategy and operations in India and the South Asia region,” Raghu Subramanian, founder of Actyv.ai.

Abraham brings over 26 years of experience and expertise in digital transformation engagements combining domain knowledge and new age cloud and AI technologies. Prior to joining Actyv.ai, he has served in multiple roles of business solutions, digital technologies and architecture, product development and process automation. 

Actyv.ai is an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform.

