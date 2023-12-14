About 22 Million Employees Across 31 Countries Celebrated Retail Employees’ Day

India’s retail sector, employing over 46 million people, observes Retail Employees’ Day (RED) annually on December 12th

New Delhi: Close to 22 million employees across 31 countries including Turkey, UAE, India, Philippines and Bangladesh celebrated the Retail Employees’ Day this year as per a joint release by RAI and TRRAIN.

India’s retail sector, employing over 46 million people, observes Retail Employees’ Day (RED) annually on December 12th. The movement, initiated in 2011 in India by TRRAIN and the Retailers Association of India (RAI), unites the industry in recognising the hard work of retail employees who consistently serve and delight customers.

“This day was dedicated to acknowledging the relentless efforts of the retail associates who serve and delight customers every day of the year, even on national holidays,” Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said.

Speaking about Retail Employees’ Day, BS Nagesh, Founder-TRRAIN said, “Retail Employees’ Day stands as a heartfelt tribute to the often-overlooked heroes of the retail industry—those individuals who unwaveringly deliver exceptional service to customers day in and day out.”

He added that the fact that the day is celebrated across so many countries “is a testament to their resilience, dedication, and the essential role they play in ensuring that retail remains a vibrant and customer-centric industry.”

Government officials and Ministers from the Centre and States have sent letters to the Retailers Association of India (RAI) to show their support for this day.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, said, “The retail industry is a significant contributor to our nation’s GDP. I am confident that the celebration of Retail Employees’ Day by RAI will encourage retailers to work with a spirit of quality and excellence and incorporate the best retail practices.”

Shri Bhupendra Patel, Hon Chief Minister of State Government of Gujrat, said, “The retail industry has played a pivotal role in helping India become one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The celebration of Retail Employees’ Day by RAl is a significant gesture towards appreciating the efforts of our retailers.”

Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon Chief Minister of State Government of Goa, expressed, “I am pleased to learn that RAI is set to celebrate Retail Employees’ Day. The 14000 member organisations of RAI provide employment to a staggering 50 million Indians and this celebration will play a vital role in fostering a stronger retail environment.”

Dr. Bijoy John (I.R.S.), Director, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to greet you all on the occasion of the Retail Employees’ Day. On this momentous occasion, we celebrate and recognise the resilience, adaptability and the positive impact, the retail employees make on the lives of millions of customers. As retail employees, your contribution to maintaining high standards of customer service and operational excellence is paramount. You are the reason behind the smiles of countless customers and the success of our retail industry. Keep up the great work, and know that your efforts are deeply valued and appreciated.”

Shri Jayesh Ranjan (IAS), Principal Secretary to Government Commissioner for Industrial Promotions, Industries and Commerce Department, State Government of Telangana, expressed, “Telangana is one of the leading states in Retail Business. The State, since its formation, has laid special emphasis on sector, recognising it as one of the important growth engines. The industries & Commerce Department understands the importance of skilling and recognises employees’ contribution in growth of business. To support the retail sector in procuring skilled manpower, the department recently facilitated an MoU between Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK) and Retailers Association of India (RAI) powered Ratnadeep, to provide trained manpower to various retail companies in Telangana. This will positively help the retail companies grow their business in the State.”

Rohit Kumar Singh (IAS), Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, said, “Retail Sector is one of the most vibrant and dynamic sectors of the Indian economy. With significant contribution to GDP, retail is also one of the largest employers, providing round the year direct and indirect employment and also fuelling growth in many allied sectors. This potential of the retail sector must be utilised to create not only more job opportunities for the youth but also focus on improving productivity & quality of jobs.”

Besides retail stalwarts and brands, Bollywood celebrities also took onto social media to greet retail associates and encourage them for their dedication and hard work. Some of the celebrities that sent out their wishes for retail associates included Ananya Pandey, among others.