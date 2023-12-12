Fashion brand JadeBlue opens 35th store in India

The new stand-alone store is located in Surat, Gujarat and is spread across 4,000 sq. ft. of real estate

Bengaluru: Men’s clothing retailer JadeBlue has launched its 35th store in India, a company official wrote on social media on Sunday. The new stand-alone store is located at Surat, Gujarat and is spread across 4,000 sq. ft. of real estate.

“Store number 3 in Surat and our 35th JadeBlue store in India. A 4,000 sq. ft. luxury space where we are bringing many international and national brands along with premium JadeBlue labels and the iconic Modi Kurta and Jacket,” said Vrudang Parikh, general manager – finance and accounts at JadeBlue Lifestyle India Ltd in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

In 1995, the JadeBlue Group established its first 2800 sq. ft. retail outlet, marking the inception of the company, which now boasts two distinct brands: JadeBlue and Greenfibre.

JadeBlue is a luxury lifestyle store renowned for its exclusive menswear and fashion merchandise including a diverse range of collections such as Modi kurtas and jackets, loungewear, ethnic wear, casual wear and formals.