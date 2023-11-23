Google News
D2C brand Snitch partners with EcoReturns to reduce returns

Indiaretailing Bureau
The partnership will involve the application of Generative AI 

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based D2C Men’s fashion brand Snitch has announced a partnership with EcoReturns, an AI-powered e-commerce solution that manages returns for online stores worldwide.

With EcoReturns, Snitch has been able to automate and reduce returns, while providing an enhanced experience to its customers through AI, a company release stated on Thursday.

The solution automates the returns and exchange process and marks a step towards reducing return rates.

As part of the growth plan, the company plans to handle around 20,000 shipments daily during one work shift by adopting the latest technologies.

“We are bringing in a lot of technology, including AI, to improve and make the processes efficient. EcoReturns has been instrumental in our journey to elevate customer satisfaction while optimizing our operations,” Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder, Snitch.

Featured in the second season of Shark Tank India, Snitch has about 1.5 million customers, and the target is to reach 25 million plus consumers in the next four years as per a PTI report. In addition, it also plans an IPO by the financial year 2029.

