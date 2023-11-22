Google News
Jeff Bezos to sell Amazon shares worth $1 billion

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Image Credit: WallpaperCave
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

This also comes at a time when the billionaire Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $240 million last week

New Delhi: Jeff Bezos, the world’s third-richest person, the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon may sell shares worth $1 billion of the company, a report by CNBC stated.

The report added that Bezos may sell as many as 8 million to 10 million shares, amounting to more than $1 billion.

Currently, no representative from Amazon and Bezos has commented on the news report. Different media reports cite that Bezos who resigned as CEO of Amazon in 2021 sold shares worth $240 million last week.

In addition to Amazon, Bezos is actively involved in other ventures like Blue Origin, an American aerospace company that manufactures rockets, spacecraft and satellites. The company is exploring the possibility of space tourism.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index data, Bezos has a total net worth of $168 billion and is the third richest person in the world after Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault.

At the time of writing, Amazon’s share price at NASDAQ was down 1.53% at $143.9.

IndiaRetailing has reached out to the representatives of Amazon India, but the queries remain unanswered till the time of publishing.

Latest News
