Restaurant chain Andrea’s launches first outlet in South India

Bengaluru: New Delhi based fine dining restaurant chain Andrea’s has launched its first outlet in South India under Andrea’s Brasserie brand name in Bengaluru, an industry official wrote on social media.

The new outlet, situated at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Byatarayanapura, opened its doors to the public on Friday.

“Andrea’s Brasserie launched their first outlet in South India at Mall of Asia,” said Tanul Bheda, general manager – leasing at Phoenix Mall of Asia in a LinkedIn post on Friday while sharing images of the new outlet.

Andrea’s was established by Andrea Aftab Pauro, the founder of Delhi’s Amici Café. He launched first Andrea’s in 2016 at Select Citywalk, New Delhi.

The chain has two more outlets in the country: Andrea’s Bistro at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi and Andrea’s Bar & Brasserie at Khan Market, New Delhi.

Apart from Andrea’s Brasserie, Phoenix Mall of Asia also hosts restaurants including YouMee, Burma Burma, Plaka, Cha Cha Cha, Punjab Grill, Plan B, Eight, Dobaraa, Ishaara, Perch, Badmash, Bhartiya Jalpan, Haagen Dazs, Aubree Haute Chocolaterie and Buffalo Wild Wings among others.