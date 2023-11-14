Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsResults

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 consolidated PAT up 27.33 pc at Rs 134.87 cr

PTI
By PTI
0
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The Middle East operations recorded PAT of Rs 12 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 14 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year, a dip of 14.28 per cent

Mumbai: Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday reported a 27.33 per cent on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ended September 30, at Rs 134.87 crore.

The company’s PAT stood at Rs 105.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the jewellery retailer said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 27.11 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 4,414.53 crore, compared to Rs 3,472.91 crores in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from the company’s Middle East operations during the second quarter FY24 was at Rs 629 crore, as against Rs 601 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, a growth of 5 per cent.

The Middle East operations recorded PAT of Rs 12 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 14 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year, a dip of 14.28 per cent.

The e-commerce division of the company, Candere, recorded a revenue of Rs 31 crore in the second quarter of FY24, compared to Rs 37 crore in the same period in FY23, a decline of 16.21 per cent.

“It has been a fantastic year so far. Revenue growth for the first half of the current financial year was 29 per cent. We are extremely excited with the way the festive quarter has progressed thus far despite a higher number of Shradh days and volatile gold prices.

“We have witnessed revenue growth of 35 per cent for the current quarter till 12th of November when compared to the same period during the prior year,” Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

Latest News
Retail TechMannu Mathew -

Retail industry body NRF releases principles for AI Governance

The new principle aims to bring transparency and accountability to employers and employees in the retail industry New Delhi: The...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In