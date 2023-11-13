Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Finance & FundingFoodLatest News

Bakingo raises USD 16 mn from Faering Capital

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Bakingo has its services across 13 cities in India, including Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow

New Delhi: Online bakery product seller Bakingo on Monday said it has raised its first-ever round of growth capital of USD 16 million (over Rs 130 crore) from private equity firm Faering Capital.

With this investment, the company is looking to further strengthen its distribution footprint by expanding from 75 dark kitchens to 150 and entering 10 new cities, according to a statement.

“The company also plans to open exclusive brand stores for customers to experience the product and to invest in technology to enhance its production, supply chain and forecasting capabilities,” the statement said.

Bakingo has its services across 13 cities in India, including Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, and plans to add another 10 cities in the next two years.

“We are in a prime position to be the pioneering National Bakery and Gifting platform. This growth capital investment by Faering Capital will propel us in executing our vision and scaling nationally,” Bakingo Co-founder Himanshu Chawla said in a statement.

In 2016, Chawla along with Shrey Sehgal and Suman Patra founded Bakingo.

“We admire how Himanshu, Shrey, Suman, and the Bakingo team have built an around Rs 200 crore profitable brand that consistently delivers customer delight across the country. Even more impressive is that they have built the company bootstrapped, without any external funding,” Faering Capital Co-founder and Managing Director Sameer Shroff said.

Shroff will join the board of directors of the company.

Latest News
ResearchIndiaretailing Bureau -

India Warehousing Market Report by Knight Frank

The report provides insights into the demand and rental trends in India's warehousing market from April to September 2023 India...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In