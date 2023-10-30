Limelight Diamonds to open 10 more stores in India

The sustainable jewellery brand recently opened six new stores across the country

Mumbai: Limelight Diamonds, a Mumbai-based lab-grown diamond (LGD) sustainable jewellery brand, envisions opening at least 10 more stores across the country in the coming months, the brand announced in a release on Monday. The brand recently opened six new stores—one each in Kalaghoda, Ghatkopar, Borivali, Varanasi and Jaipur. Another store is slated to open in Hyderabad on 10 November.

Talking about the brand’s growth, Pooja Sheth Madhavan, founder and managing director, Limelight Diamonds said, “Limelight is now focusing on entering potential markets to create more awareness in abundance and educate customers on the environmental implications of their jewellery choices.”

Based on the increased acceptance of LGD jewellery, this festive season, the brand is expecting almost 60% year-on-year growth. “For the coming months, we are all set to showcase a new and wide range of sustainable jewellery to Indian consumers,” she added.

Specialising in CVD diamonds—those created by Chemical Vapor Deposition—the brand stores display lab-grown diamond jewellery, including rings, earrings, pendants, necklace sets and bracelets.

Started in 2019, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Ltd. has a network of over 65 partners in cities namely Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Surat and Mumbai. It retails through seven standalone stores, 40 shop-in-shops and 5 distributors. It has a presence in over 25 cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.