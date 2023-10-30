Google News
iThink Logistics collaborates with FedEx for cross-border shipping

Source: iThink Logistics Official website
Mumbai: Tech-driven logistics startup iThink Logistics on Monday said it has collaborated with global express transportation and logistics company FedEx for cross-border shipping.

The strategic partnership aims to offer shipping solutions and substantial cost-savings to e-commerce sellers venturing into international markets, iThink Logistics said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the logistics startup sewed an alliance with India Post for e-commerce deliveries to remote parts of the country.

International shipping complexities often pose challenges for small and medium-sized e-commerce businesses due to diverse customer demands and customs regulations, the company said.

This collaboration addresses these challenges by combining FedEx’s extensive transportation network with the platform’s comprehensive SAAS solution. This synergy empowers businesses of all sizes to meet cross-border shipping demands at FedEx rates, it said.

“Partnering with an entity like FedEx propels us, and our sellers, many steps closer to global outreach and unmatched service reliability,” Zaiba Sarang, Co-founder of iThink Logistics, said.

With this, e-commerce entrepreneurs can harness FedEx’s suite of services, encompassing the lightning-speed 2-3 days delivery service, and its International Priority Express, among others, and additionally, they can expand their reach to over 220 countries within 2-3 days using FedEx International Priority, it said.

For heavier shipments, the collaboration offers the advantage of speeding up deliveries in 3-4 business days through FedEx International Priority Freight.

