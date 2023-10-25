Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Katrina Kaif becomes watchmaker Rado’s Global Brand Ambassador

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
87
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The partnership was announced with an ad campaign where Katrina was wearing the Rado Centrix watch in a desert

New Delhi: Swiss watchmaker Rado has signed Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its global brand Ambassador, the brand announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The partnership was announced with an ad campaign where Katrina was wearing the Rado Centrix watch in a desert.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katrina Kaif into the Rado family. Her timeless beauty and global recognition align seamlessly with Rado’s core principles. We look forward to this journey of redefining luxury together,” Adrian Bosshard, chief executive officer, Rado said.

Speaking about the collaboration, Katrina Kaif said, “Rado watches have always fascinated me with their innovative designs and commitment to quality. I look forward to representing this iconic Swiss brand on a global platform.”

Founded in 1917, Rado is a Swiss watchmaker known for its luxury watches.

Latest News
FoodIndiaretailing Bureau -

Haldiram’s opens foodcourt in Mumbai

Located at Acme Mall in Santacruz, it will offer a wide range of its popular dishes including Raj Kachori,...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In