Katrina Kaif becomes watchmaker Rado’s Global Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: Swiss watchmaker Rado has signed Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its global brand Ambassador, the brand announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The partnership was announced with an ad campaign where Katrina was wearing the Rado Centrix watch in a desert.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katrina Kaif into the Rado family. Her timeless beauty and global recognition align seamlessly with Rado’s core principles. We look forward to this journey of redefining luxury together,” Adrian Bosshard, chief executive officer, Rado said.

Speaking about the collaboration, Katrina Kaif said, “Rado watches have always fascinated me with their innovative designs and commitment to quality. I look forward to representing this iconic Swiss brand on a global platform.”

Founded in 1917, Rado is a Swiss watchmaker known for its luxury watches.