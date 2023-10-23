Vegan wellness startup Fitspire partners with Tiger Shroff

As part of the tie-up, a recently-released Tiger Shroff movie Ganpath features Fitspire Peanut Butter in various scenes

New Delhi: Wellness startup Fitspire has announced a strategic partnership with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and his recently released movie, Ganpath.

According to a press release shared by the company, the partnership with Shroff, who is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, has showcased the newly launched peanut butter brand in the movie which aims to tap into India’s $120 million plant-based protein market.

“Associating with Tiger Shroff for our peanut butter made perfect sense as the segment is growing rapidly at a 20% CAGR driven by rising demand,” said Fitspire’s Founder and CEO Vipen Jain, who started the company in 2020.

Today, the startup sells over 80 vegan products and combos to a customer base of 1 million across 15,000 pin codes.

According to IIM-Lucknow alumnus Jain, the demand for peanut butter has grown exponentially due to a rising trend among consumers looking to include vegan and plant-based protein into their diet.