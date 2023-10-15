Here’s how Google mentors emerging startups

Tech giant Google offers a wide variety of programmes and initiatives to help startups grow and scale

India had more than 93,000 startups according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in April 2023. Indian startups have a combined valuation of more than $500 billion, and the number of startups will surpass 1,80,000 by 2030, as per a report by Inc42 titled, ‘The State of Indian Startup Ecosystem 2023’.

However, despite the large number of startups getting launched every day, few manage to survive and succeed. In fact, according to a report by StartupTalky, about 1,27,000 startups fail every day in India and almost 80% of startups find it difficult to compete in the first five years and fold. Industry experts attribute it to a lack of correct resources and guidance. The good news of such startups is that there is help at hand from the likes of Google.

Google’s initiative

Tech Giant Google has been at the forefront of helping emerging startups, budding entrepreneurs and small-scale businesses to scale their operations and increase their revenue. Google runs multiple programmes and products for the startup community.

“Google believes that startups solve the world’s important challenges with agility, innovation and determination. If startups succeed, communities and economies prosper,” it said on Google for Startups, a website dedicated to the initiative.

Did you know?

Over 200,000 jobs have been created by startups under Google for the startup programme with funds raised worth $7.8 billion in the year 2022. Almost 39% of alumni startups have women in their founding teams.

Source: Google

Programmes by Google for Startups

1. STARTUP SCHOOL

The Google Startup School is an initiative that offers a series of guided online training and workshops. The programme is facilitated in such a way that it helps equip early-stage startups with the required tools, products, and knowledge that they need.

The programme ensures that it provides all the necessary help with virtual workshops, expert panels, and fireside chats. There is also an exclusive programme for founders that provides essential growth and tech skills, such as setting OKRs (Objective and key results), making technical hires, preparing data pipeline and benefiting the most from Google’s Cloud and Ads technologies.

Key Benefits of Startup Schools

Guidance from experienced founders

Training by Google

Google product training

Interactive live sessions

On-demand training

Google for Startups Startup School: AI

Google has announced that starting in 2024, it will offer a six-week in-depth AI training programme taught by experts who will help accelerate business growth using Google’s AI products and solutions.

2. APPSCALE ACADEMY

Google launched Appscale Academy in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub Last year to help startups improve their application’s performance and scale their growth.

Under the initiative, 100 early to mid-stage startups across India are trained and mentored to build high-quality apps for India and the world.

“We have put together a customized curriculum, including virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global professionals from Google and the Industry,” Google stated on its blog.

Post the completion of a three-month programme comprising virtual and in-person coaching, courses, and training workshops with the selected 100 startups, a selection committee further shortlists a group of startups (not more than 30) that receive additional benefits.

What participants get

Here’s a highlight of what the participants selected for the Appscale Academy programme will receive:

Training: Curriculum-based learning with trainers from Google and the industry along with Google self-paced learning programmes, invite-only seminars & events.

Rewards: These will include product credits, hardware and more.

Mentorship: One to few mentorships in specific areas of support.

Promotions: They will be guided with top marketing techniques for app success.

Investor pitches: Help with pitching ideas to venture capitalists.

Custom Reviews: Expert reviews and custom reports on app design and security.

A select number of developers will also receive:

1:1 mentorship by Google and Industry Experts

Leadership Coaching

Google Product credits

Hardware with Android

Opportunity to pitch to VCs

Potential opportunity to be showcased on Google Play

The programme is limited to only one app submission per startup.

3. ACADEMIES

Google for Startups Academies offers tailored workshops, mentoring and engaging networking opportunities. With the help of these academies, founders can develop critical skills in the most important and required area of growth that is leadership and sales. Currently, three academies function under this initiative.