Kalamandir Jewellers to unveil showroom in Gujarat

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Kalamandir Jewellers, Ahmedabad Airport
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Situated at A. Shridhar Athens, near Nehrunagar bus stop, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad, showroom sprawls across 30,000 sq. ft.

Mumbai: Kalamandir Jewellers opened its fifth showroom in Gujarat, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. Situated at A. Shridhar Athens, near Nehrunagar bus stop, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad, showroom sprawls across 30,000 sq. ft. The showroom will be inaugurated at 11 am on 18 October 2023.

The company has also introduced national jewellery brands such as Rishta Diamonds, Kingly, Indo-italia, Purusham, Platinum and Sajdhajke.

Kalamandir Jewellers was launched in 1986 in Kosamba near Surat, Gujarat from a small store of around 200 sq. ft. Today, the brand employs over 1000 people across its outlets. Apart from Ahmedabad, the brand’s showrooms are present in Surat, Lucknow, Kosamba, Vapi and Bharuch.

