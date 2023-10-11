Electricals brand Legrand launches D2C platform

The E-Shop is equipped with a dedicated call center and machine learning powered ‘Chatbot Liva,’ offering real-time transaction updates, product inquiries, and complaint handling

Mumbai: Electricals company Legrand India has launched a direct-to-consumer platform E-Shop to cater to homeowners as well as electricians, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The E-Shop is equipped with a dedicated call center to promptly address customer queries and complaints. Additionally, Legrand has harnessed the power of machine learning with ‘Chatbot Liva,’ offering real-time transaction updates, product inquiries, and complaint handling. To bolster consumer confidence in shipping and logistics, Legrand has forged a pan-India partnership with ‘Delhivery.’

Samir Kakkar, director of sales, Legrand India, stated, “In addition to our existing channels, such as projects, panel builders, system integrators, and retail counters, we recognized the burgeoning growth of e-commerce in India. To align with our ambitious goals, we have established a dedicated channel Digital Business and Emerging channel, which manages our e-commerce and omnichannel operations. He added that the brand’s sellers and fulfillment partners are its trusted distributors, fostering a robust nationwide distribution network.

Legrand India has achieved substantial business success worth Rs. 230 million through digital platforms like Meta, Google, Indiamart, and Amazon.

Laxman Tari, head-brand digital business, and emerging channels, stated, “We are actively working on enhancing the customer experience through various projects aimed at simplifying the online purchasing journey. These initiatives will propel our product category into a prominent position on the online selling platform, with stages of implementation expected within the next six months.”

Sameer Saxena, head of director- marketing, added, “We have meticulously studied consumer behaviour, trends, and patterns to ensure unmatched customer satisfaction. Our introduction of modern trade concepts in the electrical industry has borne fruit, with 45+ showrooms across India. We aim to replicate this success in the realm of e-commerce.”

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of energy distribution, wiring devices, home automation, structured cabling, lighting management solutions, cable management, and industrial application products.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India over 27 offices, a network of over 870 distribution partners and 19000 retail outlets with seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units, 17 training centres and 3 R&D (research and development) centers. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Legrand has a global market share of over 20% and 11.6% respectively.