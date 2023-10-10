Campus Activewear launches Chunky Sneaker Collection, collaborates with actress Sonam Bajwa

The Chunky sneaker collection starts at a price range of Rs1,500 and is available across Campus touchpoints including its website

New Delhi: Campus Activewear in collaboration with Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has launched its new Chunky sneaker collection, the company announced in a release on Tuesday. By welcoming Sonam Bajwa into the fold, the company aims to heighten its aspirational appeal.

The Chunky sneaker collection starts at a price range of Rs1500 and is available across Campus touch points including its website www.campusshoes.com.

Speaking about the association with the versatile actress, Nikhil Aggarwal, chief executive officer of Campus Activewear Ltd. said, “With a charismatic personality and an impeccable sense of style, Sonam Bajwa is a name that resonates across India, particularly in our key markets of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Sonam effortlessly connects with the youth of India, making her a perfect face for Campus Activewear.”

Sonam Bajwa expressed her views by saying, “Together, we aim to establish new fashion paradigms and inspire the youth to embrace an active lifestyle without compromising their fashion statement.”

According to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, the sneaker culture in India is forecasted to generate a revenue of Rs 21,000 crore by the end of 2023.

Founded in 2015 by Hari Krishan Agarwal, Campus is an established name in footwear. Its products are retailed through 19000+ multi-brand retail stores, and over 200 exclusive outlets in addition to its website and e-commerce portals. Campus got listed on the country’s stock exchanges in May 2022.