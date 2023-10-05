Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

Dyson enters wearable segment in India, launches noise-cancelling headphones

PTI
By PTI
8
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Priced at Rs 59,900 and Rs 64,900 — it is available in two models — Ultra Blue and Absolute +, the company said

New Delhi:  British tech firm Dyson on Wednesday announced its entry into the wearables category in the Indian market, with the launch of noise-cancelling headphones.

The company, known for its vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, has introduced Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones equipped with a removable visor, which acts as an air purifier when travelling in polluted urban areas or in public transport, the company said.

It has compressors in each earcup, which draws air through the double-layer filters and passes two streams of purified air to the user’s nose and mouth through the non-contact visor, it said.

Its electrostatic filters remove particles as small as 0.1 microns, while activated carbon filters absorb gases such as nitrogen dioxide, as per the company.

Priced at Rs 59,900 and Rs 64,900 — it is available in two models — Ultra Blue and Absolute +, the company said.

Some of its key features include up to 50 hours of continuous playback, with ultra-low distortion, advanced noise cancellation and faithful audio reproduction across the entire sound spectrum, it said.

The headphones are equipped with 11 microphones, eight of which are used to reduce noise pollution by up to 38 decibels, Joe Staniforth, Dyson Head of Wearables Category, said.

However, with visor, the playback time is reduced from 8 hours to 3 hours,.

“Incorporating science and relentless testing, the Dyson Zone headphones have been engineered to actively monitor and combat city noise, while ensuring an uninterrupted, immersive listening experience through high fidelity and low-distortion audio,” Staniforth said.

Latest News
In FocusNehal Gautam -

4 Global brands that are coming back to India

India continues to be a favoured market for international brands owing to its huge retail potential. Here we list...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In