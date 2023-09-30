ONDC, NCCF to offer chana dal at Rs60/kg and onions at Rs25/kg in Delhi NCR

Over the coming months, these cost-effective offerings will be gradually extended to 10 more cities

New Delhi: Following the success of the tomatoes initiative in Delhi NCR, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) is once again joining forces with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This time they will bring economical chana dal and onions to consumers in 100 pincodes in the Delhi NCR region.

Chana Dal, a dietary staple for many households, is now available in lots of 2 kilograms (Kg) at Rs 60 per Kg on the ONDC network, which is substantially lower compared to the market price of Rs 90 to Rs 100 per Kg for similar quality Chana Dal.

In addition to Chana Dal, ONDC will also sell onions at Rs 25 per kg in lots of 2 Kg. This price is about 25% cheaper than the prevailing market rates of Rs 30 to Rs 35 per Kg in the NCR region.

The chana dal and onions can be purchased through various buyer applications on the ONDC Network, including Magicpin, Paytm, MyStore, Pincode, and others.

Shiprocket, a prominent seller app and logistics service provider on the ONDC Network, has registered NCCF as a seller, contributing significantly to the success of this collaboration. Shiprocket has been an early participant in the ONDC Network.

“We are proud to collaborate with NCCF in making essential commodities more affordable for consumers in Delhi NCR. This initiative exemplifies the transformative power of cooperation in addressing economic challenges and ensuring that essential products remain within reach for all,” T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO at ONDC said.

“By leveraging the capabilities of the ONDC Network and fostering collaboration among Network Participants, we are confident in our ability to reshape the retail landscape and benefit consumers,” he added.

While this initiative is currently running in the National Capital Region, NCCF and ONDC have plans to expand it via collaborations with multiple buyer & seller apps and logistics participants.

Over the coming months, these cost-effective offerings will be gradually rolled out to 10 more cities.

Incorporated on 31 December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India.