Diesel opens outlet in Gujarat

Located at Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad, it is the Diesel’s first store in Gujarat

Mumbai: Fashion and lifestyle brand Diesel has opened its first outlet in Gujarat at Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad, a mall official announced on social media.

“Gujarat’s 1st Diesel store is now open at #PalladiumAhmedabad,” Saurabh Garg, assistant general manager-leasing, The Phoenix Mills wrote on Linkedin.

The brand offers a wide collection of denim wear, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids.

According to the brand’s website, Diesel has over 5,000 points of sale worldwide with over 400 mono-brand stores, 37 of those in the US. The Italian retail brand is currently among the 50 international brands operated by Reliance Brands in India.