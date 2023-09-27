Top 4 snack brands of India

What is intriguing is that out of the top four snack brands of India, three are from the same city

New Delhi: The Indian snack market is expected to grow at an exponential rate in the coming years. By 2028 Indian snack market is expected to reach over $23 billion from $12 billion in 2022 according to the Globenewswire. What is intriguing is that out of the top four snack brands of India, three are from the same city and, two of them were incorporated by the members of the same family: Aggarwal family of Bikaner.

So here are the top four snack brands of India, listed from biggest onwards.

Haldiram’s

Founded in 1937, by Gangabisanji Agarwal, in Bikaner, Rajasthan Haldiram’s is a snack and restaurant chain company known for its namkeens, sweets and authentic Indian food. Haldiram’s is the biggest snack brand in India with a revenue of over Rs12,000 crore in financial year (FY) 2023. Some famous snacks sold by the brand are aloo bhujia, potato chips and packaged sweets like soan papdi, rasgulla and many others. With a range of over 410 products, Haldiram’s is a household name in india operating over 250 restaurants and outlets throughout the country.

Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 1974 in Rajkot, Gujarat, Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd. is a well-known wafer brand. Balaji Wafers is known for its chips and other snacks. Its wafers come in multiple flavours like pudina, masala, tomato, peri- peri and cream and onion among others. Apart from wafers, Balaji Wafers is also famous for its namkeens. With a revenue of Rs 4,000 crore, Balaji Wafers is the second biggest snack brand in India. Balaji Wafers has more than 65 products and over 150 stock keeping units (SKUs). As per Balaji Wafers official website, it had over 1,225 dealers across India in 2019.

Bikanervala Foods Private Limited

Bikanervala has the same business model as its rival Haldiram’s both brands operate restaurants and sell snacks. Bikanervala is also famous for its namkeens and has a range of total 33 namkeen products including bhujia, ghatiya and chips and many other items.

In 2021, the company was dealing in a total of 270 stock keeping units (SKUs), according to a news report. Bikanerwala registered a revenue of Rs 3,000 crore in FY 2023 according to Rediff. It has 150 plus exclusive stores across the globe out of which over 100 outlets are situated in India as per 2020.

Bikaji Foods International Limited

Bikaji is a well known brand in India established in Bikaner, Rajasthan in 1993 by Shiv Ratan Agarwal the grandson of Gangabishan Agarwal, the founder of Haldiram’s. It is the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri Bhujia churning out around 36,000 tonnes of bhujia every year. Bikaji sells 300 plus products under the Bikaji brand, which includes namkeen, papad, sweets and many other items. Bikaji has a network of over 9 lakh retailers in the country. Bikaji had a turnover of OVER RS 1,900 crore in the financial year 2022 according to the company’s financial report.