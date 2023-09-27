Reliance Retail’s Azorte opens 3rd store in Mumbai

The new Azorte store is spread over 22,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at the Viviana Mall in Thane

Bengaluru: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain by Reliance Retail, has launched its third store in Mumbai, a company official wrote on social media. The store is spread over 22,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at the Viviana Mall in Thane, a suburb of Mumbai.

“Azorte marks its entry into the ‘city of lakes’. We have launched our new store at Viviana Mall, Thane,” said Rakesh Jallipally, business head at Azorte in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The tech-enabled store caters to the fashion and lifestyle needs of women, men and kids and is equipped with self-check-out kiosks, interactive screens and mobile scan and pay.

Azorte opened its second store in Mumbai three weeks ago at Infiniti Mall, Malad. and its first store in the city at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai in November 2022.

Reliance Retail launched Azorte in September 2022 with its first offline store in Bengaluru. Currently, the brand has 9 retail stores across the country in cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Pune.

The retail giant is also aiming to aggressively expand the retail footprint of Azorte with plans to open up to 250 stores in the next two to three years. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers and Steve Madden.