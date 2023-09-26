Burger Singh to open 2 more outlets in Nagpur

Burger Singh already has two company-owned company-operated outlets in the city

New Delhi: Homegrown burger chain Burger Singh has announced plans to open two more outlets at strategic locations across Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The brand already has two company-owned company-operated (COCO) outlets in the Orange City, at Sadar and Shradhanand Peth.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Nagpur’s vibrant food scene. Our quintessential Indianised flavours have already seen a wonderful response in the region,” Kabir Jeet Singh, founder of Burger Singh said.

“We also actively look for franchise partners in the region with the intention of matching the right influencer with the right location, ensuring that we constantly deliver an elevated dining experience to our customers,” Singh added.

Burger Singh is a fast-growing homegrown burger chain that launched its first outlet in 2014 in Gurugram. Since then, the chain has seen a rapid rollout across India, with its footprint spread in cities like Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jhansi, Chandigarh, Amritsar and others with another 12 franchises under fit-outs across the country. The chain claims to be the first Indian burger chain to establish an international presence with three outlets and one food truck in London.