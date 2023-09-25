Decathlon launches first large-format store in Chennai

The new Decathlon store is spread across 13,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Marina Mall, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

Bengaluru: French sporting goods brand Decathlon said it has launched a new store in Chennai spanning around 13000 sq. ft. The store is located at Marina Mall, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), Egattur, Chennai, the company announced on its LinkedIn page on Monday.

“We are thrilled to announce that our brand-new store is now open at the stunning Marina Mall in Egattur, OMR, Chennai. This is more than just a store; it’s an experience waiting to be explored,” said Decathlon in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the latest store.

The new outlet is the first large-format store of Decathlon in Chennai, a mall official claimed in a LinkedIn post. “Hats off to the remarkable Decathlon Sports India team for the grand opening of their very first large-format store in Chennai at The Marina Mall,” said Mohmmed Moin, head of leasing at The Marina Mall.

The store provides a wide range of sports apparel and equipment catering to men, women, and children, encompassing diverse categories such as outdoor, water, fitness, racket, team, cycling, running, walking, roller, and target sports. It also features a digital play/experience area spanning 350 sq. ft.

Recently, Decathlon has launched a similar large format store in Bengaluru at Nexus Mall, Koramangala.

Decathlon Anubhava located on New Airport Road in Chikkajala, Bengaluru stands as the largest Decathlon store in the country, spanning 36,597.3 sq. ft.

Decathlon was founded in 1976 by French businessman Michel Leclercq with its first store in Lille, France. Currently, the company owns over 2080 stores in 56 countries and regions, according to the company website.

The international sports retailer entered India in 2009 and opened its first store in Bengaluru on Sarjapur Road. The company came to India as a cash-and-carry retailer and was approved for single-brand retail in 2013. Today it operates more than 100 stores across the country.