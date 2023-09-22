Boat – Reliance Digital partner to introduce Boat Smart Ring with 3D Hologram Projections

The technology will enable consumers to visualize the newly launched Boat Smart Ring in a more realistic, detailed, and personalized way

New Delhi: Boat India has partnered with Reliance Digital to offer consumers a retail experience using 3D Hologram Projections to introduce the Boat Smart Ring, the brand announced in a release on Friday.

The 3D Hologram Projection System is being installed across Reliance Digital stores in metro cities across India.

The technology will enable consumers to visualize the newly launched Boat Smart Ring in a more realistic, detailed, and personalized way. The ‘Smart Ring’ is a health and fitness tracker with various features for a complete view of user health status.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO at Boat said “While Boat is known for its innovative audio & wearable, this partnership represents a true milestone, showcasing our commitment to pushing boundaries and offering customers an immersive, futuristic experience.”

Boat is India’s leading consumer electronics brand engaged in the audio, wearable, and accessories industry.

Reliance Digital is the largest electronics retailer in India with a presence in over 800 cities with 590+ large format Reliance Digital stores and 1800+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every nook and corner of the country, making latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and over 5000 products at best prices,