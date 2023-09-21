Menswear brand Arrow appoints Anand Aiyer as the new CEO

Having more than 24 years of experience in the fashion and retail sector, Aiyer’s arrival signifies the onset of a new era of growth and innovation for the brand

Bengaluru: American menswear brand Arrow has appointed Anand Aiyer as its new chief executive officer, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“I am excited to assume the role of chief executive officer, at Arrow, a brand that has consistently embodied the essence of refinement and sophistication across generations. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to collaborate with the exceptionally talented Arrow team, collectively forging ahead to enrich our legacy and introduce captivating innovations that will delight our cherished customers,” said Aiyer.

Aiyer has over 24 years of experience in the fashion and retail sector. His tenure marks the dawn of a new era of growth and innovation for the brand.

Arrow was founded by William H Titus and his partner in Chicago in 1851. Today the brand remains a registered trademark of Cluett, Peabody & Co. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation.

Arrow entered India in 1993 with the textile company Arvind Fashions Ltd. Today, after 30 years of clothing Indian men, has around 200 exclusive brand stores and is available in over 1,000 multi-brand outlets across the country.