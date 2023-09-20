Salad Days is now on OneRare Foodverse

Users will also have the opportunity to own limited-edition Salad Days NFTs, each representing a delectable salad creation, with visuals

New Delhi: One Rare has announced its partnership with Salad Days, targeting a community of health-conscious individuals who like organic meals. In a bid to combine healthy eating with the growing trend of digital collectables, Salad Days is set to launch its own line of NFTs in the OneRare Foodverse.

By embracing digital collectables, Salad Days is expanding its reach, engaging with its audience in new ways, and creating a bridge between the worlds of food and technology. Users will have the opportunity to own limited-edition Salad Days NFTs, each representing a delectable salad creation, with visuals.

As Salad Days NFTs circulate within OneRare’s Foodverse, the brand aims to gain exposure to a diverse range of gamers, collectors, and enthusiasts from around the world. With this collaboration, Salad Days aims to reach a global audience.

Commenting on the partnership, Varun Madan, Founder & CEO, Salad Days said, “Our dishes, cherished by healthy food enthusiasts in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, will now transcend their physical form and become part of an immersive gaming experience within the OneRare ecosystem.”

Founded by Varun Madan in 2014, Salad Days is a predominant brand in the healthy foods category. Driven by its vision to enable a healthier lifestyle in India. The brand operates through a network of 10 cloud kitchens that enable it to prepare and deliver healthy meals to customers.