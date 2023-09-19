Google News
Pizza Express enters Lucknow

Source: Linked-in post
Pizza Express is a British multinational pizza chain founded in 1965 by Peter Boizot in London, United Kingdom

New Delhi: Pizza Express has opened its first store in Lucknow. Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd. – the Bharti Group company that operates the brand in India – announced through a Linked-In post on Monday.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our 1st Pizza Express store in the vibrant city of Lucknow! Get ready for a slice of Italy right in the heart of Lucknow,”

The LinkedIn post, however, did not provide others details such as the size of the store and its location in the City of Nawabs. According to the company’s website PizzaExpress operates the store in Lulu Mall in Lucknow. Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd., a part of the Bharti Group, manages international brands like Pizza Express, Chili’s, and Ministry of Crab.

Pizza Express is a British multinational pizza chain founded in 1965 by Peter Boizot in London, United Kingdom, to serve pizza made in an authentic Italian way. The first Indian outlet of Pizza Express was launched in 2012 at Colaba in Mumbai. As of now, there are 18 Pizza Express stores across 7 cities in India, according to the company’s website.

The brand serves prominent Italian cuisines like pizza, pasta, Napoletana, and many other items. Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd.,has planned to establishing over 100 Pizza Express stores in India in the upcoming years

