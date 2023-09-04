Bag and accessories brand Hidesign opens outlet in Pune

Located at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Wakad, this is the fourth store of the brand in four weeks

Mumbai: Leather bag and accessories brand Hidesign has opened its latest outlet in Pune, a company official announced on social media. Located at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Wakad, this is the fourth store of the brand in four weeks.

“Can’t keep Calm with back-to-back store openings! 4th new store in 4 weeks and this is our 4th Store in Pune! Presenting Hidesign at Phoenix Mall of the Millenium!” Sneha Jain, head-business development, Hidesign posted on Linkedin.

Hidesign opened 3 stores in 3 weeks recently. The stores are located at the Mall of Ranchi, Jharkhand; CP67, Mohali in Punjab; and at the Forum Kochi in Kerala. Read more about it here.

Hidesign was launched in 1977 opening its first store in Pondicherry, followed by a couple of stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Over the years, the retailer has partnered with online shopping platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, making the products easily available to its consumers online and offline. It offers leather goods including handbags, briefcases, laptop bags, travel bags, wallets and footwear.

Today, the brand has around 90 stores across India and is available in 25 countries including USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kenya, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and UAE.