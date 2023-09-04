Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Bag and accessories brand Hidesign opens outlet in Pune

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
39
0
Hidesign outlet at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune; Source: Linkedin
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Located at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Wakad, this is the fourth store of the brand in four weeks

Mumbai: Leather bag and accessories brand Hidesign has opened its latest outlet in Pune, a company official announced on social media. Located at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Wakad, this is the fourth store of the brand in four weeks.

“Can’t keep Calm with back-to-back store openings! 4th new store in 4 weeks and this is our 4th Store in Pune! Presenting Hidesign at Phoenix Mall of the Millenium!” Sneha Jain, head-business development, Hidesign posted on Linkedin.

Hidesign opened 3 stores in 3 weeks recently. The stores are located at the Mall of Ranchi, Jharkhand; CP67, Mohali in Punjab; and at the Forum Kochi in Kerala. Read more about it here.

Hidesign was launched in 1977 opening its first store in Pondicherry, followed by a couple of stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Over the years, the retailer has partnered with online shopping platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, making the products easily available to its consumers online and offline. It offers leather goods including handbags, briefcases, laptop bags, travel bags, wallets and footwear.

Today, the brand has around 90 stores across India and is available in 25 countries including USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kenya, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and UAE.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Pantaloons reopens its largest store in Kolkata

The three-story Pantaloons store is spread across an area of 55000 sq. ft. and it features interactive trial rooms...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In