Bag and accessories brand Hidesign opens 3 stores in 3 weeks

Mumbai: Leather bag and accessories brand Hidesign has opened three new outlets, a company official announced on social media. The stores are located at the Mall of Ranchi, Jharkhand; CP67, Mohali in Punjab; and at the Forum Kochi in Kerala.

“3 weeks, 3 new stores! Thrilled to Announce Hidesign’s New addresses at: 1. Manchester of East @ Mall of Ranchi, Jharkhand 2. Shoppers Paradise @ CP67, Mohali Punjab 3. Queen of Arabian sea @ Forum Kochi, Kerala. Thanking all the Mall Partners for their constant Support and being a part of our extended Family!” stated Sneha Jain, head – business development, Hidesign in a Linkedin post.

The Pondicherry-based retailer also opened an outlet in Odisha in May 2023 at Nexus Esplanade Mall, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar. Read more about it here.

Hidesign was launched in 1977 opening its first store in Pondicherry, followed by a couple of stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Over the years, the retailer has partnered with online shopping platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, making the products easily available to its consumers online and offline. It offers leather goods including handbags, briefcases, laptop bags, travel bags, wallets and footwear.

Today, the brand has around 90 stores across India and is available in 25 countries including USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kenya, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and UAE.