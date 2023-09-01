Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & BeverageFood & GroceryLatest NewsPeople

Sandeep Bakhshi promoted to Managing Director of Indo Nissin Foods

PTI
By PTI
8
0
Sandeep Bakshi the new MD of Indo Nissin Foods
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Bakhshi has over 25 years of experience in sales and held positions at SC Johnson (now Brillon), Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite, AkzoNobel, and Asian Paints

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd, a leading instant noodle company, on Friday announced a restructuring of its senior leadership and elevated its Chief Business Officer Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director of Indian subsidiary, Indo Nissin Foods.

Bakhshi succeeds Gautam Sharma, who was with Indo Nissin business from 2014 onward, according to a statement.

Indo Nissin Chairman Hiroyuki Yoshida said: “He (Bakhshi) has been instrumental in growing the Indo Nissin business in the last eight years and we are confident of his ability to lead the company in its next phase of transformational growth.”

Bakhshi has over 25 years of experience in sales and held positions at SC Johnson (now Brillon), Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite, AkzoNobel, and Asian Paints.

Nissin Food Products Co. is the inventor of instant noodles and was founded in Japan in 1948.

Indo Nissin Foods is a subsidiary of Nissin Foods Holdings Co. It was set up in 1991 and launched brands such as Top Ramen, Cup Noodles and Geki Korean Noodles.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Mahindra Logistics signs pact with Flipkart for dedicated fleet of heavy commercial vehicles

Under the partnership, Mahindra Logistics will operate 32 feet single axle HCVs for Flipkart in collaboration with Daimler India...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In