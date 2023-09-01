Cantabil opens store at Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh

This is Cantabil’s third store in the state; the first two are in Kangra and Dharamshala respectively



New Delhi: Cantabil Retail India Ltd. has opened its latest store on the high street of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, the brand announced on social media.

“New Store Opening Alert!!! Cantabil (Men | Women | KIDS | Accessories) is now open at HAMIRPUR | HP,” the brand wrote on LinkedIn while sharing pictures of the new store.

The new 27,00 sq ft. store opened on 27 August, and houses Cantabil’s entire range of products for men, women and kids, according to the store manager who requested not to be named.

“This is a complete family store,” the manager said.

This is the brand’s third store in Himachal Pradesh. The state’s first store, which opened two years ago is at Dharamshala and the second, which opened six months back, is at Kangra.

Cantabil is owned by Cantabil Retail India Ltd. which is also in the business of designing, manufacturing, and branding of apparel since 2000.

The company started with manufacturing and retailing of men’s apparel in 2000 and went on to add women’s wear in 2007, followed by kids wear in 2018 to evolve into a family apparel brand. It also sells accessories including perfumes, deodorants, towels, innerwear, wallets, and trolleys.

The company opened its first store in September 2000 in New Delhi and today has more than 440 exclusive retail outlets across the country and employs more than 3700+ people.

In addition to retailing through physical stores, the brand is also sold on Cantabilshop.com and major marketplaces like Amazon, Ajio, Flipkart and Myntra.

The brand has been on an expansion spree for quite some time. In January this year, the brand opened 10 stores across various states including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Punjab and Rajasthan.