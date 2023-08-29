Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons expands footprints in Maharashtra

Gargi by PNGS has a presence in Shoppers Stop stores in the Shop-in-shop format in Mumbai (Malad – Inorbit Mall) and Thane (Viviana Mall), two stores in Pune, and a premier franchise outlet in Vashi, Mumbai

Mumbai: Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons (PNGS) opened its sixth shop-in-shop at Shoppers Stop, Nashik, the company announced in a press release.

Speaking about this, Aditya Modak, Co-founder of Gargi by PNGS, said, “We’re truly delighted to expand our retail presence in Nashik with our latest Shop-in-Shop store and to bring our offerings even closer to the hearts of our customers. This is just the beginning of our journey, and we are excited to continue this momentum as we continue with this expansion spree.”

Gargi by PNGS has shop-in-shops at Shoppers Stop stores in Mumbai (Malad – Inorbit Mall) and Thane (Viviana Mall). It has two stores in Pune, and a premier franchise outlet in Vashi, Mumbai.

Earlier this month, PNGS opened a company-owned store on Laxmi Road in Pune. Read more about it here.

The brand was founded to address the massive gap in the Indian fashion jewellery segment regarding high-quality designer artificial jewellery. It is the only brand to have revolutionized this space through successive and highly loved designer collections for women-wearing pieces that complement their personalities. It made a dream IPO debut at the Bombay Stock Exchange towards the end of 2022.