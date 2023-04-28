Gargi by PNG & Sons ties up with Shoppers Stop for shop-in-shops

The brand aims to expand its footprint across the country through more such tie-ups for shop-in-shops

Mumbai: Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons (PNGS), the fashion jewellery chain, has entered into a contract with Shoppers Stop to open shop-in-shops inside the department store chain’s outlets. The company already has a presence in stores in Mumbai (Malad – Inorbit Mall), Vashi, and Thane (Viviana Mall) and plans to be in more than six stores by the end of six months.

PNG & Sons plans to continue expanding the physical retail presence of Gargi through shop-in-shops, franchise-owned, and company-owned exclusive retail stores. Gargi will soon also come up with exclusive offline shops in major cities across India.

“Our transition into an omnichannel fashion jewellery brand through the establishment of physical retail had already started with our presence in stores in Mumbai and now this contract with Shoppers Stop witness Gargi’s presence at their outlets within the next 2-3 months,” Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by PNGS, said about the development.

“To further expand the market coverage, we are open to collaborations with other brands and are in talks with several people to launch a franchise model. Our first exclusive brand store is being readied in Pune, and we are confident of launching it in the second half of 2023,” Modak added.

Founded by Aditya Modak from P N Gadgil & Sons family in 2009, Gargi by PNGS is an Indian fashion jewellery brand offering high-quality designer artificial jewellery for all occasions.