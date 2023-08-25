Google News
Gargi by PNG opens 2nd store in Pune

Gargi by PNG, Laxmi Road, Pune
In the current financial year, Gargi by PNG opened at nine locations

New Delhi: Gargi by PNG has opened its second exclusive brand store in Pune on Laxmi Road, the brand announced in a release. The store offers all of Gargi’s latest designs. The brand’s first exclusive store in Pune is on FC Road.

Gargi by PNG plans to continue expanding the physical retail presence through shop-in-shops, franchise-owned, and company-owned exclusive retail stores, the company said.

“In the current financial year, we opened Gargi at 9 locations—3 are brand stores (Pune – F C Road, Laxmi Road, and Sector 17 Vashi-Mumbai), as well as shop in shops at Andheri, Malad Inorbit, Viviana mall Thane, Seasons Mall-Hadapsar, Aundh, Nashik’s Shoppers Stop,” Aditya Modak, director, PNG Group, said.

Apart from this, Gargi has 30 shop-in-shops with PNG Sons and serves across India through www.gargi.shop.

“We are looking to expand in other various parts of the country through SIS, franchise,” Modak added.

Founded by Aditya Modak from P N Gadgil & Sons family in 2009, Gargi by PNGS is an Indian fashion jewellery brand offering high-quality designer artificial jewellery for all occasions.

